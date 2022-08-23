A raffle by the Bed Inn Bus campaign has raised $4068.40 to go toward a sleepbus for Taree's rough sleeper.
Two paintings were donated by local artists, one each from Ron and Helen Hindmarsh were the major prizes in the raffle, which was drawn on Saturday, August 20 at the Rotary Book Shed at Wingham Showground.
First prize was won by Terry Watson of Taree, and second by Rachael Keating also from Taree.
Third prize of a basket of Body Shop products went to Sue Winter of Lansdowne.
"The results of the raffle were amazing," said Manning Homeless Action Group founder, Terry Stanton.
The raffle itself raised $2836 from sale of tickets, but people also elected to give donations, totalling $1232.40.
The proceeds from the raffle take the total raised for the sleepbus to $32,113.33, not quite a third of the funds necessary for a sleepbus, as $100,000 is needed.
If you wish to donate to the cause, go to www.sleepbus.org/fundraisers/manninghomelessactiongrouptaree/bed-inn-bus.
