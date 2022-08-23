Manning River Times
Home/News

Bed Inn Bus raffle for sleepbus for rough sleepers in Taree

August 23 2022 - 11:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Founder of the Manning Homeless Action Group, Terry Stanton (far left) with members of the Rotary Club of Wingham, and the prizes for the raffle. Photo: Scott Calvin

A raffle by the Bed Inn Bus campaign has raised $4068.40 to go toward a sleepbus for Taree's rough sleeper.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Taree news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.