A gathering of news from the Old Bar community for the week ending August 26

By Ian Dimmock
Updated August 23 2022 - 4:42am, first published 12:32am
Old Bar Pirates secured second place on the Group Three Rugby League competition ladder by defeating Port Macquarie Sharks 26-18 in a tough contest at the Old Bar Reserve.

Barefoot bowls is being organised for Old Bar RSL Sub-branch and auxiliary members, along with the wider veteran community irrespective of their membership status, including their families.

