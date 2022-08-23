Barefoot bowls is being organised for Old Bar RSL Sub-branch and auxiliary members, along with the wider veteran community irrespective of their membership status, including their families.
Lower North Coast District Council members are welcome and a special invitation to members of 41 Battalion, Royal New South Wales Regiment is extended. Children are welcome.
This is free for all veterans and veteran family members. Putt putt golf will be available for those unable to bowl. Pizza with a wide range of toppings and hot chips will be provided.
The event will be held at Club Old Bar on Sunday, September 11, commencing at 11am. RSVP by September 6 to Old-Bar-BeachSB@rslnsw.org.au or phone 0400 679-878 to allow for catering arrangements.
This event is sponsored by RSL NSW Sport and Recreation.
Celebrate this year's History Week by joining Janine Roberts from MidCoast Stories for a fascinating memory walk around Old Bar and enjoy the rich history of our seaside village.
Join Janine as she shares stories of Old Bar's early history. Hear tales about the Old Bar airstrip, the elusive 'Mud' Bishop, POW Lloyd Moule, and long time entertainment venue Badger's Beach-house, not to mention stories of Old Bar Reserve, including the surf club and the heroic rescue of the SS Urana crew.
The walk is being held on Wednesday, September 7 from 9.30am to 11.30am and is approximately 2km on flat paths and roads. Please dress for the occasion and weather: walking shoes, water, hat or umbrella. Morning tea is provided. Entry is free but bookings are essential. Book via https://library.midcoast.nsw.gov.au/Events/History-Week-Midcoast-Stories-Memory-Walk-Old-Bar or phone 6592-5290.
A garage sale will be held Saturday, August 27 from 8am at the CTC Old Bar, 5/45 Old Bar Road, Old Bar, next to the Old Bar take away. The centre has closed and everything must go, furniture, printers and other bits and pieces. Phone 0425 229 542 for any information.
A COVID-19 vaccination clinic has been operating at Old Bar Pharmacy for quite some time. Pharmacist Akash Mehta advises that demand has waned but the clinic is still available. If you haven't had all of your COVID vaccinations, including your first or second booster, why don't you make arrangements soon. It's free and painless.
