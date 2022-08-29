TAREE Motor Cycle Club is catering for Generation Next by staging non-competitive minikhana days at the Old Bar Roadside Circuit once a month.
Club president Craig Nelson explained that a minikhana is for junior riders (4 -16 years) and for bike capacities 50cc to 85cc for 2 strokes and 50cc to 150cc for 4 strokes.
"We find that most of our riders are in the younger age bracket, about 4 to 10 years old,'' Craig continued.
"We had 28 riders at our most recent event and 18 of those were on 50cc bikes. We are mostly attracting young beginner riders who are in the first year or two of riding.
"Minikhana is perfect for those kids as the activities focus on skill development without the pressures of competitive racing.''
The riders have to supply their own bike and safety gear.
Craig explained the focus with the minikhana is having fun and lots of seat time.
"Compared to racing, where a rider normally get less than an hour on the bike over a full race day, our minikhana days offer the kids two-three hours of seat time in the four to five hour window that we run. That's what you want for young kids, lots of riding and opportunities to develop on the bike so they can take those skills for their future riding or racing.
"We have also started to offer dedicated skills coaching days. We have two coaches and a maximum of 12 riders at each day and the focus is on developing the foundations for off road riding, like body position, braking, cornering and jumping to name some.''
He said it is ideal to pass on this information to young riders as it puts in place good technique early and makes them faster and safer riders. The club advises the days for the minikhanas on its Facebook page.
In further developments the club hopes to return to racing on the oiled dirt track within the next 12 months.
"We have installed about 70 per cent of our stormwater treatment upgrades. Once completed we still need to meet testing requirements to allow us to return to using our track,'' Craig explained.
