The Hub Market has a new home at Wingham Showground every third Saturday of the month.
This is the biggest market in the Manning Valley, and has both outdoor and undercover areas. The new undercover multipurpose arena, which replaced the old cowsheds at the showgrounds, is the perfect venue, keeping stallholders and market goers dry on a rainy day.
Advertisement
Come along and support the stallholders selling their fresh produce, plants, craft goods, second hand items, food and drinks.
Each month the markets organisers, The Manning River Lions Club, supports a different local charity with door donations!
The Wingham Rotary Bookshed now has a permanent home in the old wool shed at Wingham Showground, and Rotary members are busy tarting it up with paint and new shelving.
Open 8am to noon.
WHILE YOU'RE WITH US:
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.