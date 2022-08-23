A FAILURE to convert chances proved costly for Tigers in the Mid North Coast Hockey League women's grand final against Camden Haven at Taree.
Camden Haven won a wobble off 3-2 after the scores were locked at 1-1 at fulltime.
Tigers coach Janine Watts admits her side was a bit flat for the match where they started warm favourites.
"It was a funny game...we had our chances and we seemed to be on top for most if it, but we just couldn't put them away,'' she said.
Watts doesn't think complacency was a factor, pointing out that Camden Haven won two of the three games in the competition-proper, although both were at Port Macquarie.
"We knew we were in for a tough game,'' she said.
Captain Jordan Hardy was by far the pick for Tigers. Watts said her side would now concentrate on the Manning competition, which will conclude on Saturday, September 17 with the grand finals.
Four teams are involved in the Manning first division women's premiership.
Watts said playing the hockey league in conjunction with the Manning competition is 'a bit funny'.
