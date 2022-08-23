Manning River Times

Camden Haven defeat Tigers in Mid North Coast Hockey League grand final | Photos

By Mickj McDona;ld
Updated August 23 2022 - 1:51am, first published 1:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail

A FAILURE to convert chances proved costly for Tigers in the Mid North Coast Hockey League women's grand final against Camden Haven at Taree.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Taree news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.