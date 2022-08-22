"WE have to win. They have to lose.''
That was Wingham captain-coach Mitch Collins' succinct summation of the last round of Group Three Rugby League this weekend.
Wingham drew 30-30 with Forster-Tuncurry while Port Macquarie lost to Old Bar 26-18. The Tigers and Sharks are now level in fourth place going into the final round.
Here Wingham host minor premiers Port City on Saturday, while the Sharks head to Kempsey on Saturday to meet the unpredictable Macleay Valley.
Group Three chairman Wayne Bridge confirmed fourth place will be decided on for and against if the sides are still on the same points at the conclusion of this weekend.
"That'll be in Port's favour,'' Collins said.
"So all we can do is go all out to beat the Breakers on Saturday and hope the Mustangs can beat the Sharks.''
Wingham led a fluctuating game against Forster at Tuncurry until the final play of the game when Forster's Jordan Hinton pounced on a kick to score a try that locked up the scores.
Collins said the Tigers did the hard work in the first half when they ran into a strong breeze but trooped off in front 14-12.
However, mistakes and conceding penalties at crucial times proved costly in the second stanza.
Collins played the full 80 minutes in his first game since breaking his wrist on June 18.
Second rower Nick Beacham was the pick for the Tigers.
Forster-Tuncurry rested halfback Adrian Davis. The draw ended their hopes of finishing in the top two and they'll now host either Wingham or Port Macquarie in the minor semi-final at Tuncurry on Saturday, September 3.
Tyrone Roberts-Davis started the game in the centres but switched to fullback and had his best game of the season, splitting the defensive line on several occasions. Captain-coach Nathan Campbell kept carting the ball forward.
However the Hawks will look to regain their mojo in Sunday when they head to Wauchope for the last round game. Since drawing with Port City at Port Macquarie on Saturday, July 30 in one of the best games of the season the Hawks have scored a last minute win over Macleay, lost to Old Bar before the draw with Wingham.
In the other games Port City thrashed Taree City 62-12 while Macleay Valley continued their strong late season form with a 38-18 win at Wauchope.
