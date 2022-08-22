OLD Bar co-captain-coach Jordan Worboys hopes to play at least 20 minutes of Saturday's final round Group Three Rugby League match against Taree City at Old Bar.
Worboys has been sidelined since dislocating his shoulder in a deferred game against Wingham at Old Bar on Tuesday, August 2. There were initial fears the halfback wouldn't play again this year.
"It's getting there,'' he said of the shoulder after watching the Pirates beat Port Macquarie 26-18 in the match at Old Bar on Saturday.
"I might try and give it 20 minutes next Saturday against the Bulls to see how it goes. I don't want to come back in the semis and see it go straight away and leave the boys short.
"I'll give myself a bit of a fitness test against Taree - 20 minutes. If it goes okay I'll keep playing, if not I'll continue with the coach's shirt on.''
The win over Port Macquarie and Forster-Tuncurry's 30-30 draw with Wingham ensured the Pirates will finish second. Old Bar will now play minor premiers Port City in the major semi-final at Port Macquarie on Sunday, September 4.
Meanwhile, at the time of writing the deferred game between Old Bar and Port City will be going ahead on Tuesday night (August 23) at Port Macquarie.
Old Bar co-captain-coach Mick Henry claimed both clubs were keen the share the points and not play the game. The Breakers will finish minor premiers, with Old Bar second, regardless of the outcome of the encounter.
"But it looks as though we're going to have to play it now,'' Henry said.
"I think there'll be two thrown together sides, because it looks as though they'll be looking to rest a couple of players. There were some sore bodies in our side after last Saturday.
"If we happen to beat them and then Wingham beats them on Saturday, then we could still finish first, so I guess that's one way of looking at it.''
Senior journalist dealing mainly with sports reports. Journalist for 40 years
