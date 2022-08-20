Manning River Times

Two upsets in Mid North Coast Hockey League

August 20 2022 - 9:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Australian under 21 representative Lara Watts goes on the attack for Tigers in the Mid North Coast Hockey League grand final against Camden Haven.

IT was a disappointing day for Manning hockey clubs in the inaugural grand finals of the Mid North Coast League played at Taree

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Taree news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.