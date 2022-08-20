IT was a disappointing day for Manning hockey clubs in the inaugural grand finals of the Mid North Coast League played at Taree
Camden Haven defeated Tigers in the women's game. A wobble off was needed to decide the result after the scores were 1-1 at fulltime. Camden Haven prevailed 3-2.
Advertisement
Sharks went into the men's decider the hot favourites, but a goal to Tacking Point Thunder with just minutes remaining saw them secure an upset 3-2 result.
More details next week.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.