Old Bar second while Port Sharks are now equal fourth

By Mick McDonald
Updated August 20 2022 - 8:41am, first published 7:00am
Old Bar Pirates secure second spot with bruising win over Port Sharks

OLD Bar Pirates secured second place on the Group Three Rugby League competition ladder by defeating Port Macquarie Sharks 26-18 in a tough contest at the Old Bar Reserve.

