Old Bar Pirates secure second spot with bruising win over Port Sharks

Old Bar had to work hard to subdue the Sharks. They looked comfortable when leading 22-6 soon after halftime but some silly errors and poor reads in defence by the home side saw the Sharks storm back into contention when narrowing the margin to 22-18. It was fitting that mercurial Old Bar five-eighth Kurt Lewis scored the try that sealed the win for he was the game's best player. He was given 10 minutes in the sin bin, but with just 11 seconds on the clock that was inconsequential.