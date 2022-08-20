Old Bar Pirates secure second spot with bruising win over Port Sharks

OLD Bar Pirates secured second place on the Group Three Rugby League competition ladder by defeating Port Macquarie Sharks 26-18 in a tough contest at the Old Bar Reserve.
The Pirates will play Port City in the major semi-final at Port Macquarie on Sunday, September 4.
However, Wingham's 30-30 draw with Forster-Tuncurry complicates matters for the Sharks. The Tigers have joined Port in equal fourth place going into next weekend's final round. Wingham has the harder draw - they'll meet Port City at Wingham, while the Sharks head to Kempsey to play the unpredictable Macleay Valley.
The side that finishes fourth will meet Forster in the minor semi at Tuncurry on Saturday, September 3.
Old Bar had to work hard to subdue the Sharks. They looked comfortable when leading 22-6 soon after halftime but some silly errors and poor reads in defence by the home side saw the Sharks storm back into contention when narrowing the margin to 22-18. It was fitting that mercurial Old Bar five-eighth Kurt Lewis scored the try that sealed the win for he was the game's best player. He was given 10 minutes in the sin bin, but with just 11 seconds on the clock that was inconsequential.
'We knew it was going to be tough,'' Port assistant coach David Geary said.
"But it was a really good game I thought. Both sides contested really well. But now we have to win against Kempsey next week to make sure we're some chance of playing in the minor semi.''
Geary described Port's campaign as 'up and down.'
"We haven't been able to string too many wins together. When we play good footy we can mix it with the best, but we'll need some consistency now...any maybe some better officiating,'' he said.
"We won seven-in-a-row in 2018, so it can be done,'' Geary added.
"But we did have a good side that year.''
Old Bar's injured co-coach Jordan Worboys admitted to some frustration watching the action unfold from the sideline,
"It was a tight game but we made it hard on ourselves after getting out to a 22-6 lead. We should have controlled that better. But it was a good game and we got the two points so that's the main thing,'' he said.
Worboys agreed his side was flat after the bruising win over Forster-Tuncurry the previous week.
"That was a physical game. And the Sharks are really good through the middle, they slow ruck down and they're physical themselves.''
However, Worboys said the Pirates will have to be 'smarter' when it comes to the semi-finals.
"There's plenty of work on going forward,'' he said.
The Pirates are due to meet minor premiers Port City in a deferred game at Port Macquarie on Tuesday night, but at the time of writing there's no guarantee the match will go ahead.
"Port don't want to play and there's nothing to be gained from playing the match,'' Worboys said.
"We'll have a talk to the group and take it from there.''
Lewis was at his attacking best for the Pirates. A strong ball runner, he also has the ability to put supports into space, while his kicking game, while sometimes erratic, is generally effective.
Old Bar's forwards again worked hard, led by prop Will Clarke, while Jared Wooster made a successful return from injury. Co-captain-coach Mick Henry kept his side going forward, while centres James Hanford and Jaxon Longa both had strong games.
Hooker Mitch Wolbow did his best to put the Sharks on the front foot with some clever kicks in general play, including one 40/20 in the first half, while second rower James Reeve finished with two tries.
Old Bar dominated the early passages but it took 20 minutes to open the scoring when winger Joel Minihan dived over in the corner for an unconverted try. The Sharks responded with Reeve's first try and Joshua Lee added the extras but just before the break Hanford put winger Aaron Bayley over in the corner and Minihan kicked the goal, making it 10-6 at oranges.
Early second half tries to Tom Dooker and Isaac Worboys stretched Old Bar's lead to a commanding 22-6. But the Sharks then produced their best passage of the match, bustling Old Bar into error and tries to Mitchell Smith and Reeve and two goals to Lee reduced the margin to 22-18 before Lewis pushed through tackles and give Old Bar the 26-18 cushion.
Port won the reserve grade 18-12 and the league tag 20-4 while Old Bar was forced to forfeit the under 18s.
Senior journalist dealing mainly with sports reports. Journalist for 40 years
