This year's annual Killabakh Day in the Country will be buzzing with the sounds of old engines, chainsaws and the clanking of hammers on anvil.
Taree and District Vintage and Classic Motorcycle Club will be back with more than a dozen much loved beauties on display, along with demonstrations by chainsaw carver and artist Terry Everingham, and local blacksmith, Will Mander.
Taree and District Vintage and Classic Motorcycle Club was formed 38 years ago and is supported by a group of passionate members.
The motorcycles for display were manufactured from the 1920s through to the modern era, including classics produced in the UK, USA and Japan
Club president Ken Hoad will have his prized Indian motorcycle on display, at one time the largest manufacturer of motorcycles in the world.
Terry Everingham is a talented artist whose work reflects his love of the Australian bush, specialising in carving native animals and birds.
The wood Terry uses for his sculptures is mostly recycled and timber varieties include camphor laurel, jacaranda, silky oak, swamp mahogany and cedar.
Will Mander is a local blacksmith who creates hand forged objects ranging from practical everyday items such as rustic hook boards, coat racks, pot hooks and fire tools through to unique décor gift items such as horse shoe hearts, display bowls and candle holders.
Will is keeping the old traditional craft of blacksmithing alive through his local business Refiners Fire Forge and will be demonstrating on the day.
Killabakh's Day in the Country will be held on Saturday, September 3 from 10am to 3pm, just 16 kilometres north of Wingham along Comboyne Road.
Entry is by gold coin donation which provides the visitor with the day's program of events as well as the opportunity to win a raffle prize.
A great day out for all the family is assured with over 80 artisans and stalls, an art exhibition featuring top quality works, delicious food, plenty of seating and live music performed throughout the day
This event is proudly sponsored by MidCoast Council.
For further details contact George Hoad on 6550 58990 or email ghoad@internode.on.net or go to the website killabakh.wix.com/day-in-the-country.
