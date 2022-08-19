Service station leads way in supporting disadvantaged children

Taree's Ampol Foodary has been named among the best performing stores in NSW, raising $4000 for the Smith Family's winter appeal to help Australian children living with disadvantage.
In all, 800 service stations nationwide supported the appeal. Through direct donations and proceeds from the sale of a range of in-store items, customers have helped Ampol contribute more than $370,000 to The Smith Family, which will help aid the charity's out-of-school learning clubs.
The Smith Family's NSW general manager, Fiona Coluccio said the charity was overwhelmed by the Taree community's generosity in helping support this year's Winter Appeal.
"Learning clubs are a vital part of many children's learning, and here in NSW the students we help are reaping the benefits of having that kind of out-of-school support for their education," Ms Coluccio said.
Learning Clubs are a safe, supportive, out of school hours environment where primary and secondary students can access resources and participate in learning activities. The children get help for their homework, and support to develop their literacy and numeracy skills.
Clubs are held in schools, libraries and community centres across the country.
