Former Forster council site put on the market

The former Great Lakes Council, Forster (now MidCoast Council) administration centre and library is on the market.
MidCoast Council relocated its Forster, Gloucester and Taree offices under the one roof to Yalawanyi Ganya, Taree in early 2021.
The building will be marketed by Colliers of Newcastle for either sale or lease as part of the endorsed financing strategy for the administration and customer service centre at Taree.
As part of the planning for the centralisation to Yalawanyi Ganya, the elected council endorsed a financing strategy that outlined how the project would be funded.
"The funding strategy involved the sale or lease of a number of council properties," MidCoast Council general manager, Adrian Panuccio said.
Located at 4-12 Breese Parade, Forster, the 1.41 hectare site includes two buildings and 86 car spaces opposite the Forster shopping centre.
"While the site is currently home to the Forster library and our Forster customer service point, both these services will move to the civic precinct mid-2023," Mr Panuccio said.
"Any sale or lease will be contingent on the timing of this move," he said.
Expressions of interest close with Colliers on September 22.
"Any offers that may be received on either property will be the subject of a report to councillors before finalisation."
Mr Panuccio said Colliers had been selected to market the properties after going through a competitive tender process.
The full list of properties identified and their current status is as follows:
According to a Colliers spokesperson, the site occupies a commanding area of 14,110 square metres of B2 Local Centre zoned land under Great Lake Environmental Plan 2014.
"The property comprises two single story stand alone dwellings of concrete and brick construction which occupy this commanding lot in the prime retail and trade hub of Forster.
"The property benefits from 86 on-grade car spaces and an exceptional street frontage for maximum exposure."
Price expectations $6 million (plus GST).
