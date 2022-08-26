MANNING Cricket will continue to monitor the condition of fields and wickets in the leadup to the new season starting Saturday, October 8.
Association president Stephen Campbell said curators are reporting that most of the turf wickets are in reasonable shape despite the ongoing wet weather. However, the association has the option of moving games to synthetic wickets.
But boggy outfields at some grounds are causing some concern, particularly the Johnny Martin Oval, which is in poor shape.
"Even South Street at Forster is still wet,'' Mr Campbell said.
He hopes to speak with MidCoast Council soon to discuss the ongoing maintenance of fields.
Meanwhile Mr Campbell said no two day games are planned for tier I next summer, as has been the case for a number of seasons.
The association floated the idea of playing two day fixtures last season, however, this was overwhelmingly rejected by the clubs.
Manning Cricket's 2022/23 season will start on Saturday, October 8.
