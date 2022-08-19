TODAY'S On the Bench segment does a bit of code hopping, with Lucy Green the guest.
Lucy shows promise in rugby league and rugby union. The talented 18-year-old playmaker represented Country under 18 girl's rugby union this year, where Country defeated City for the first time. She has been named in the Country women's team for the Australian championships in Adelaide in September.
She was a member of the premiership winning Manning Ratz women's 10s in the LNC rugby competition while she played with the Newcastle Knights (under 19s) in the Tarsha Gale Cup, the main women's rugby league elite aged group competition in Australia. Newcastle were finalists.
When time allows she also turns out for Wingham Tigers in the Mid North Coast women's rugby league competition.
Lucy's currently in the Knights academy. She's also studying for the HSC.
On the Group Three Rugby League front and Old Bar's charge to a top two spot is among the topics discussed while the Manning Hotel player of the week for round 13 is also announced.
Senior journalist dealing mainly with sports reports. Journalist for 40 years
