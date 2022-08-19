Where are all the promised doctors?

This week, a colleague reminded me of the difficulties faced in getting a doctor's appointment if you live in rural or regional NSW.
Port Macquarie News editor, Sue Stephenson relatively recently moved to the Hastings from the city so when she needed a GP, the "reception" she got shocked her.
Sue rang a Port Macquarie medical practice to book an appointment. "The receptionist laughed at me," she said. "I rang a second practice and barely got to introduce myself before I was told 'I'm sorry, we can't help you'. I rang a couple more and each time I was told their doctors had 'closed their books'. I couldn't even go on a waitlist."
So, like many of us, she is keeping her fingers crossed she doesn't get really sick and that government efforts to encourage more GPs to move to regional areas, finally work. "Because they clearly haven't so far."
Those efforts now include widening the Distribution Priority Areas (DPA) which means more regional towns can access a broader recruitment pool of GPs. Taree is in a DPA.
The program gives overseas-trained doctors immediate access to Medicare payments if they work in designated areas. It also includes "bonded" GPs whose training in Australia has been supported by federal funding.
But areas like the Central Coast and Newcastle are now considered priority areas too, which means they'll draw from the same pool.
Rural Doctors Association of Australia president Dr Megan Belot blasted the "ill informed" changes, saying they would encourage doctors to leave rural areas for larger regional centres.
"Expanding DPA so that every location outside of a capital city, as well as some within, has the same classification, has degraded it to the point where it is worthless," she said.
Australian Medical Association NSW president Dr Michael Bonning also called on the government to increase Medicare payments for GPs.
"If it remains a specialty that is significantly less remunerated than others, then we'll always remain a lower-priority choice for many medical graduates," he said.
Having leapt at the chance to return to Port Macquarie, Sue said struggled to understand why more doctors aren't choosing this lifestyle, too.
So it was refreshing to hear from Dr Sara Khalid. Dr Khalid is in her second year of training and is completing a term at accredited practice Taree Medical Centre.
"I moved to Taree to work in the Emergency Department at Manning Base Hospital, and the plan was to move back to Melbourne after a year," Dr Khalid said.
"But we felt this place would be our forever home where we could grow our young family, so I applied for GP training and luckily got a training place here.
"I'm enjoying general practice, working close to my patients and being present for them in need was always my preference, particularly the continuity of care I offer patients, being close to the community, and seeing and knowing whole families of patients."
We hope more young doctors take Dr Khalid's lead and make regional and rural Australia their "forever home".
Toni Bell
Editor, Manning River Times
