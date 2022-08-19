TAREE athletes Ivy Hoadley and Cade Van Ewyk-Campbell produced strong performances at separate championship events.
Ivy represented Mid Coast Christian College at the State CSSA in Sydney.
She broke the State record in the 12 years girl's javelin, where she finished second. Ivy was also second in the 12 years discuss and 100 metres, third in the shot put and fifth in the 200 metres.
Ivy will now represent NSW CSSA at the NSW CIS Championships in September in the javelin, discus, 100m and shot put. She will also participate in hurdles and triple jump, extra events she qualified for based on previous performances.
She was also 12 years age champion at the recent CSSA Hunter Zone competition, where she broke the javelin record by more than 4 metres and won the shot put, discus, javelin, 100m and 200m.
Cade participated in the Maitland-Newcastle Diocese CSSS regional carnival in Newcastle representing St Clare's High School. He smashed PBs in several events and qualified for State in two events, despite having been sick for several weeks in the lead up to the event.
Cade qualified for State when winning the 13 years boy's javelin and discus while he was second in the 12-15 years boys triple jump and a finalist in the 100 and 200 metres
Ivy and Cade are members of Taree Little Athletics Club. The new season will start in September.
