Authors return for in-person talks at MidCoast libraries

In-person events are back at Taree and Forster Libraries with a series of author talks taking place in August and September.
For the past two years events were held via zoom sessions due to COVID restrictions.
Christine Sykes is discussing her novel, 'The Tap Cats of the Sunshine Coast' at Taree Library at 11am on Saturday, August 20 and Forster Library on Monday, August 22.
'The Tap Cats of the Sunshine Coast' is a heart-warming story of secrets, love and the power of friendship. It is inspired by Christine's own journey with tap dancing.
Author James McKenzie Watson will talk about his award winning novel, 'Denizen' at 11am on Friday, August 26 at Taree Library. 'Denizen' tackles a myriad of themes including fatherhood, mental illness and the ruggedness of rural Australia.
Medieval romance author, Alyssa James, is coming to Taree Library at 11am on Friday, September 9. She will talk about her latest novel in the 'Conquering the Heart' series.
Alyssa is a bestselling author with an inspiring career. She has been a professional pianist, an international flight attendant, obtained a Master's degree in Science and continues to work as a speech-language pathologist.
Best-selling psychological suspense author, Petronella McGovern, will speak at Taree Library at 6pm on Tuesday, September 20 about her latest book, 'The Liars,' a heart-stopping cocktail of family secrets, sinister unsolved disappearances and a community at war with itself.
The author talks are free events, bookings are essential. For more information and for bookings, head to www.midcoastlibraries.com.au/events
