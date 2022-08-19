Marlee Hall Association volunteer, Jennie Cameron turned to Irish playwright George Bernard Shaw for inspiration when applying for funding to assist her community's wellbeing following the recent devastating flood events.
"(George Bernard Shaw) said, 'we don't stop playing because we grow old. We grow old because we stop playing', and I thought, that's so true," Jennie said.
Grants of between $5000 and $50,000 have been provided to community groups to deliver projects and initiatives promoting mental wellbeing and resilience for the residents of the Hunter New England Central Coast regions, following the recent devastating flood events.
One of the applicants awaiting to hear if their proposal has been successful is the Marlee Hall Progress Association. The group is focused on re-establishing a level of engagement within a community that has had more than its share of suffering of late.
Jennie is aiming to host a series of bi-monthly barbecues to get community members together to relax, enjoy, and share their experiences.
"Their primary focus is their properties, their cattle, their crops, and so you sort of put yourself second. We're just trying to do something where they can actually get out and about and have some fun, mix with other people, and share their stories," Jennie said.
For those attending the events, Jennie is hoping they engage in more than just a casual chat, as she has plans for games to include the adults as well as the children to bring some fun back to the community.
"I did a bit of research, and we all know how important play is for children, but it's also important for adults to maintain their mental health," Jennie said.
Funded by the NSW Government and facilitated by the Hunter New England Central Coast Primary Health Network (the PHN), 12 projects were selected for funding under the Flood Recovery - Community Wellbeing and Flood Recovery Grants.
The successful applicants will receive funding for activities, initiatives, and programs for people in Narrabri, Central Coast, Marlee, Wollombi Valley, Gunnedah, Moree, Yarramalong, Cessnock, Singleton and Muswellbrook. The target groups range from youth, financially disadvantaged, culturally, and linguistically diverse, First Nations and general population.
The PHN chief executive officer, Richard Nankervis said the grants could not have come at a better time. "The past few years have been challenging for our communities across the Hunter New England and Central Coast as a result of the numerous natural disasters such as bush fires and major flood events."
"The PHN is pleased to provide an opportunity for communities and organisations to access these grants which will fund programs that support social and emotional wellbeing and support resilience building for communities and individuals."
Minister for Mental Health Bronnie Taylor said the grants will help ensure vital care and support is available to communities impacted by flooding as they rebuild.
"Natural disasters can cause significant distress to affected communities and we recognise the emotional impacts can linger well beyond the initial clean-up. These grants are a small part of a wider initiative to help ease the burden," Mrs Taylor said.
As of time of publication, the Marlee Hall Progress Association was yet to hear if its application had been approved.
