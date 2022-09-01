Students of all ages at Wingham Brush Public School are thoroughly enjoying the outdoors during their RFF (Release from Face to Face) periods, and learning valuable skills while they're at it.
Usually during RFF students go to the library or another key learning area, such as science.
Advertisement
At Wingham Brush Public School, however, they are taking part in gardening and learning to care for the environment.
Teacher Jennifer Longstaff has implemented a Permakids program, where the children learn about permaculture.
Students have been designing it and building, learning about the theory behind permaculture (in a hands on way), measuring out an A-frame and plotting where it will go.
"We do lots of problem solving tasks. We've been learning a lot about soil and a lot about plants and biodiversity and what have you," Jennifer said.
"It's not just gardening, it's soil management and environmental care."
As well as learning permaculture, Jennifer's students are also involved in Junior Landcare. They are helping Lyn Booth at Manning Landcare with a regeneration project on nearby Cedar Party Creek, on Appletree Street in Wingham. They are also taking part in Streamwatch on the creek.
"We do a lot of biology. But I promise the kids we don't do written work. We draw, we make, we talk. We learn by doing; we do a lot of measurement, but we don't write. It just takes all that pressure off the kids" Jennifer said.
"They're really curious. It's so fantastic, hearing them talk about erosion and soil quality and microbes and fungal networks under trees, and they get it.
"They might not remember the big words but they get the process and I think as they get older and become adults, they'll have some knowledge there that they can drawn on.
"It's a really great way to get the kids involved with the community and teach them to give back. To see the joy in that rather than just doing it because we should be doing it," Jennifer said.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Did you know? Manning River Times online subscribers not only have 24/7 access to local and national news, sport, what's on and entertainment - they also have access to our print editions in digital format, with all the advertisements and classifieds at their fingertips.
Julia Driscoll has worked as a journalist for the Wingham Chronicle and Manning River Times for seven years. She values the deep connection with community that being a rural and regional journalist brings. Career highlights have involved environmental stories - bringing the plight of the little known endangered Manning River helmeted turtle to the attention of the public, resulting in wide-spread knowledge in the community and conservation action; and breaking the news of the Manning River ceasing to run for the first time in recorded history.
Julia Driscoll has worked as a journalist for the Wingham Chronicle and Manning River Times for seven years. She values the deep connection with community that being a rural and regional journalist brings. Career highlights have involved environmental stories - bringing the plight of the little known endangered Manning River helmeted turtle to the attention of the public, resulting in wide-spread knowledge in the community and conservation action; and breaking the news of the Manning River ceasing to run for the first time in recorded history.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.