Manning River Times
Home/News

Wingham Brush Public School Permakids and Junior Landcare programs

Julia Driscoll
By Julia Driscoll
September 1 2022 - 5:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Andrew and Sam enjoying their work on a Junior Landcare project (left) and Thomas and Ethan sowing seeds as part of their True Aussie Gardeners (TAG) group. Pictures supplied

Students of all ages at Wingham Brush Public School are thoroughly enjoying the outdoors during their RFF (Release from Face to Face) periods, and learning valuable skills while they're at it.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Julia Driscoll

Julia Driscoll

Journalist

Julia Driscoll has worked as a journalist for the Wingham Chronicle and Manning River Times for seven years. She values the deep connection with community that being a rural and regional journalist brings. Career highlights have involved environmental stories - bringing the plight of the little known endangered Manning River helmeted turtle to the attention of the public, resulting in wide-spread knowledge in the community and conservation action; and breaking the news of the Manning River ceasing to run for the first time in recorded history.

Local News

Get the latest Taree news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.