Jean Hailes Women's Health Week events in the Manning Valley

Updated August 26 2022 - 7:19am, first published 6:00am
Red Knickers Day: information is available during Women's Health Week at Hiraya MidCoast Women's Health Clinic in Taree. Image: supplied

Rotary Club of Taree in coordination with Hiraya MidCoast Women's Health Clinic is proud to be taking part in this year's Jean Hailes Women's Health Week (September 15-11, 2022), Australia's biggest event dedicated to the health of women, girls and gender diverse people in Australia.

