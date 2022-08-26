Rotary Club of Taree in coordination with Hiraya MidCoast Women's Health Clinic is proud to be taking part in this year's Jean Hailes Women's Health Week (September 15-11, 2022), Australia's biggest event dedicated to the health of women, girls and gender diverse people in Australia.
This year's campaign will focus on the top five concerns in women's health: menopause, pelvic health, mind health, movement, and health checks.
It will also remind women that it's okay to put yourself first.
"In line with the Women's Health Week we are planning the following activities and would like to invite all women, men and gender diverse people to join us," Dr Grace Maano of Hiraya MidCoast Women's Health Clinic said.
A week of Red Knickers Day
"Red Knickers Day" will be a week long event, commencing from September 5 and culminating on September 11 - promoting gynaecological awareness via a Red Knickers information board/table with women's health resources on it.
Jean Hailes bags with promotional goodies will be distributed for a donation $5 that will go towards providing Dignity bags for women in refuge shelters who are doing it tough. The dignity bags will include knickers, toiletries and simple items that we would normally take for granted but are needed in emergency situations, such as fleeing from domestic violence.
Donations of any items that can be placed in the Dignity Bags will be much appreciated or discounted price to purchase items like toiletries, underwear, and face towels.
Drop in at Hiraya MidCoast Clinic to get your free Jean Hailes Bag for a donation of $5-$10.
Women's Health Information Dinner
On Monday, September 15, a Women's Health Information Dinner is being held, 6pm for 6.30pm start at Club Taree. Tickets are $40 per person and includes the meal and a donation towards Dignity Bags for women in refuges.
A panel of local women's health experts will be available for a question and answer session.
"Come with your partners or make it a ladies night out. Come as you are or dress up if you like (cocktail) but don't forget to have a 'hint of red' in celebration of Red Knickers Day.
Book for the dinner www.eventbrite.com.au/e/womens-health-week-gala-dinner-tickets-389998645447 on or before August 22 (late registration will be accepted).
Chat at Dragon Boat Regatta
If you can't make it to the dinner or would like to attend something more information, there will be a Women's Health Stall at the Manning River Dragon Boat Regatta on the Manning River Foreshore on Saturday, September 10 with a 'ladies chat' between 11.30am and 2.30pm.
BYO food and drinks and stories to share.
For more information, visit www.tareerotary.org.au.
