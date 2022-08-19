Manning River Times
Home/News

War of words over the Sabbath

MM
By Mick McDonald
August 19 2022 - 8:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
My Shout: An unholy row over the Sabbath

AN unholy brouhaha has broken out between this newspaper and a northern publication.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MM

Mick McDonald

Senior journalist

Senior journalist dealing mainly with sports reports. Journalist for 40 years

Local News

Get the latest Taree news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.