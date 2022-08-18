Last week I went for a drive up to Diamond Head on the back road to see what Kylie's Beach was like on the full moon. Unfortunately the high tide was 2.05 metres, much too high to attempt to drive up the beach.
The road from Crowdy Head to the council road near Coralville was horrible, second gear all the way with holes full of water up to two feet deep.
The council road towards to Diamond Head was excellent as was the part of the parks and wildlife road which has been top dressed.
The greater part of the park's road to Diamond Head was the worst I have ever seen. I don't know how people get their caravans up there without the vans being damaged.
It's about time the parks and wildlife people did something to the roads and also made an access point to the beach at Diamond Head.
The park charges people to stay at their camping sites and the council charges to drive on the beach. If you can't have an access to the beach, then someone is being ripped off.
Meanwhile it has been an average week for all types of angling.
Outside boats have picked up catches of small to medium snapper from the northern grounds.
On the beaches on Crowdy has produced tailor on bait and a few bream on worms.
Lansdowne River has produced catches of flathead and bream and Scott's Creek has been firing for flathead.
