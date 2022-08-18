Manning River Times

Group 3 representative squad named

MM
By Mick McDonald
August 18 2022 - 4:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Wingham's Mitch Collins has been named in the Group Three squad.

TAREE City fullback Navran Willett has been named in a Group Three Rugby League representative squad to meet Group Two at South West Rocks on Saturday, September 24.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MM

Mick McDonald

Senior journalist

Senior journalist dealing mainly with sports reports. Journalist for 40 years

Local News

Get the latest Taree news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.