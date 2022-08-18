TAREE City fullback Navran Willett has been named in a Group Three Rugby League representative squad to meet Group Two at South West Rocks on Saturday, September 24.
Willett is still eligible for under 18s. Selectors have named a 21 strong side for the clash. Wingham captain-coach Mitch Collins, who hasn't played since braking his wrist on June 18, has been named as has Wingham prop Aaron Groom, who is sidelined with a knee injury.
Forster-Tuncurry's Nathan Campbell has been appointed coach along with Tim Donovan.
The squad is:
Forster Tuncurry: Ronald Uhlia, Aaron Hill, Nathan Campbell, Simon Fokes, Riley Glover, Beau Lowry, Greg Davis;
Macleay Valley: Shane Davis-Caldwell, Braith Powick, Ethan Cooper;
Port City: Richie Roberts, Jesse Douglas, Chris Piper, Tyler Roberts;
Taree City: Navran Willett;
Wauchope: Mat Bird;
Wingham : Mitch Collins, Aaron Groom, Joshua Griffiths, Jarom Haines, Joel Kliendienst.
League tag 18s
FOUR players from Taree City and three from Wingham have been named in a Group Three women's league tag under 18 squad to play Group Two at South West Rocks on Saturday, September 24.
Bridie Wallace, Ebony Extrem, Shontaya Clarke and Taya Hunter from Taree City have been selected along with Ellie D'Elboux, Tilley Hunter and Emily Summerville from Wingham.
Other squad members are:
Port City: Ally Apolony, Molly Apolony
Forster-Tuncurry: Jorja Connors, Lucy Pither
Port Sharks: Cienna McKeough, Isabella Keegan, Jordan Guest, Madison Coghlan, Tahlia Lacey
Wauchope: Amahli Kennedy
Claire Thurlow has been appointed coach with Jon Jess the manager, with training dates and times to be announced soon.
