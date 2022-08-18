What's on across the Manning Valley

Taree Quota Club will be collecting donations for one of the Cancer Council's most important fundraisers, Daffodil Day next week. The Ladies in Pink are setting up collection points at Wingham Plaza on August 24 and at Taree City Central on Daffodil Day, August 25. The Quotarians are very aware that our community has been giving and giving over the last couple of years, what with floods, droughts, COVID and everything else that has been happening, but they ask for just one gold coin donation into their buckets from each person who passes the table. READ MORE HERE