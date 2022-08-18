What's on across the Manning Valley

August 20
The inaugural grand finals of the Mid North Coast Hockey League will be played at the Manning Hockey Centre at Taree Recreation Ground on Saturday. The women's game featuring Manning club Tigers against Camden Haven hits off at 2.30. Manning team Sharks will tackle Port Taking Thunder from Port Macquarie in the men's starting at 4pm.
August 21
August 20-21
Zone 6 Endurance Riders will host 20km, 40km and 80km horse rides based from the Johns River Village Reserve. More than 100 horses and their riders and strappers along with volunteers will be involved.. A 20km event will be conducted on the Saturday afternoon with 40km and 80km on Sunday.
August 24-25
Taree Quota Club will be collecting donations for one of the Cancer Council's most important fundraisers, Daffodil Day next week. The Ladies in Pink are setting up collection points at Wingham Plaza on August 24 and at Taree City Central on Daffodil Day, August 25. The Quotarians are very aware that our community has been giving and giving over the last couple of years, what with floods, droughts, COVID and everything else that has been happening, but they ask for just one gold coin donation into their buckets from each person who passes the table. READ MORE HERE
August 25
Cynthia Burke, a local podcaster and brain aneurism awareness advocate, is presenting her personal story as guest speaker at the Manning Net dinner meeting at Club Taree on Thursday, August 25. In her early 50s Cynthia Burke had a ruptured brain aneurysm in March 2016 resulting in brain injury. This ended her 30 year career as a successful hospitality business owner. Through sheer determination, support and a lot of patience Cynthia learnt to live with the results of her injury minimising the impact this has on her day-to-day life. The cost for the evening is $30, which includes a two-course meal with complimentary tea and coffee after the meal. RSVPs essential by August 22 by email mazathome@ozemail.com or phone Alison McIntosh 6553 4780, Susan Ryan 6553 5150, Ruth Brown 6553 9877 or Marilyn Thomas 6551 3416. FULL STORY HERE
August 26-27
The Manning River Orchid Society's spring orchid show is being held at Taree Uniting Church Hall in Albert Street, Taree on Friday, August 26 from 9am to 4pm, and Saturday, August 27 from 9am to 2pm. As well as a stunning display of orchids, there will be plant sales and potting demonstrations. Visitors can also vote for their favourite orchid. Entry is $2. For more information contact Beryl Beeton on 6553 2686 or Ray Clement on 0448 531 012.
