Police numbers boost targets rural crime in Myall Lakes

Updated August 18 2022 - 4:11am, first published 4:00am
Second rural crime investigator appointed to Manning Great Lakes police district

A new rural crime investigator has been appointed to the Manning Great Lakes Police District.

