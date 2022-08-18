Manning River Times
Home/News

Koalas in Care create Koala Conservation Area with donations from 2019 bushfires

Julia Driscoll
By Julia Driscoll
Updated August 19 2022 - 1:02am, first published August 18 2022 - 6:30pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Koalas in Care use $1m donations to create Koala Conservation Area

Paul and Christeen McLeod of Koalas in Care are celebrating, although they've been too busy to pop the cork on a champagne bottle just yet.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Julia Driscoll

Julia Driscoll

Journalist

Julia Driscoll has worked as a journalist for the Wingham Chronicle and Manning River Times for seven years. She values the deep connection with community that being a rural and regional journalist brings. Career highlights have involved environmental stories - bringing the plight of the little known endangered Manning River helmeted turtle to the attention of the public, resulting in wide-spread knowledge in the community and conservation action; and breaking the news of the Manning River ceasing to run for the first time in recorded history.

Local News

Get the latest Taree news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.