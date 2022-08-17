Manning River Times
More than 250 indigenous men and women served in Vietnam War

August 17 2022 - 6:00pm
More than 250 Indigenous men and women served in Vietnam. Image: Australian War Memorial

New research from the Australian War Memorial has identified more than 250 Indigenous men and women who served for Australia during the Vietnam War.

