A number of tourism, fishing and oyster industries have run aground following the appearance of a sandbank in Wallis Lake.
Located near the Forster Tuncurry bridge, the fast growing sandbank is blocking large vessels moored on Wallis Lake west of the bridge from accessing the ocean.
According to a MidCoast Council spokesperson, sand shoaling was a complex issue resulting from impacts of the two breakwalls (Tuncurry and Forster) on the tidal dynamics of the lake.
Now, council, along with impacted industries, are calling for assistance from Transport for NSW to prioritise investigations into both short and long term solutions for the entrance to Wallis Lake.
Transport for NSW is responsible for providing funding for investigating, assessing and undertaking works including dredging to address the issue of sand shoaling in the entrance to the lake.
The spokesperson said a hydrodynamic assessment was required to inform both short and long term actions and to ensure dredging occurs at the appropriate location.
"Council is continuing to work closely with representatives of impacted industries and businesses and keeping agencies informed."
The Great Lakes Advocate attempted to contact Amaroo Cruises, which sent a text: "At this stage we are unable to offer any whale watch cruises.
"We are working together with the authorities involved to find a solution."
The popular tourism operator will continue to offer lake cruises.
However, it is unsure when whale watch cruises will resume.
