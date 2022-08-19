SHARKS Mid North Coast Hockey League coach Scott Harry admits his club's trophy cabinet is fairly bare.
However, he hopes that will improve tomorrow
"I remember we won the old (Mid North Coast) premier league back in 2009 or '08. We beat Tigers in the grand final on the Thursday night and then got smashed in the local grand final on the Saturday,'' he said.
"Tigers were the top side around here then.
"Our women's teams have won a couple of comps here and there. But we don't have too much to show.''
Tomorrow Sharks tackle Port Macquarie-Hastings outfit Tacking Point Thunder in the MNC grand final at Taree at 4pm. Harry said Sharks have enjoyed a measure of success this decade, but don't have any silverware to show for their endeavours.
"We won the local comp in 2020, but because if was a short season due to COVID and the lockdown, the association didn't award trophies,'' Harry continued.
"Last year we were in the hockey league grand final, but it got called off because we went into lockdown.''
So Harry said Sharks are overdue.
Sharks go into tomorrow's contest the favourites. Thunder thumped Port City 4-1 last week in the final.
City were minus their South African contingent as well as former Australian rep Matt Butturini due to COVID. Sharks and City had been the dominant sides in the competition-proper and were the popular elects to contest the grand final.
When at full strength Sharks have been too strong for Thunder this year.
"But we can't be complacent,'' Harry said.
"Thunder has some good, quick young players.''
This is also Thunder's 20th anniversary so the side will be looking to mark the milestone with a premiership.
Sharks had a hit out on Wednesday night and Harry expects the side to be at full strength. Players the calibre of Wade and Lachie Harry, Brady Cross, Lachie Cross, Blake Chivas and Fletcher Pearce give them strength and firepower across the park.
As is the case with the MNC women's league, six sides contested this year's men's competition, three from Manning and three from Port Macquarie-Hastings. This was an increase of one from 2021 in the men's league. Both will revert to their domestic competitions after this week, with the Manning grand finals next month.
Harry said Sharks will be determined to win the double - the hockey league and Manning division one premierships. "We'll get this week out of the way first and then concentrate on the other one,'' he said.
Manning Hockey competition coordinator Tony Lewis told the Times last week that feedback from players regarding this season's hockey league in the men's and women's competition had been overwhelmingly positive.
"And the standard of hockey has been exceptional in both competitions,'' he added.
Senior journalist dealing mainly with sports reports. Journalist for 40 years
