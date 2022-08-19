WINGHAM fullback Blake Sky had surgery on a troublesome elbow this week and his Group Three Rugby League season is over.
Prop Aaron Groom will find out the extent of the damage to a knee he hurt in the game against Taree City on August 6, however, captain-coach Mitch Collins said Groom is resigned to surgery that will also keep him out for a sizeable chunk of the 2023 campaign. That's an early blow to Wingham's hopes for next year's premiership.
"The joys of coaching,'' Collins said.
The Tigers meet third placed Forster-Tuncurry at Tuncurry tomorrow. Should Wingham win and Port Sharks lose to Old Bar at Old Bar, the Tigers will move to fourth, a point clear of the Sharks going into the last round.
Here they will be at home to competition front runners Port City while the Sharks will head to Kempsey to play Macleay Valley.
Collins hasn't played since breaking his wrist against Taree City on June 18. He almost took the field last week against Macleay Valley due to the late arrival of Wingham's Newcastle contingent. However, they were at the ground on time for the kickoff.
Collins said he'll play off the bench next week if Wingham remains in the finals hunt. "I was told I'd be out for eight weeks so my time will be up next game,'' he said.
The Tigers will be unchanged from last week when they hit back in the final five minutes to down Macleay 29-24 on the back of some brilliance from halfback Jarom Haines.
Ryan Weatherall, who deputised at fullback for Sky, produced an impressive first half performance.
THE suddenly out-of-sorts Forster-Tuncurry Hawks will look to play themselves back into form against a desperate Wingham Tigers side in Saturday's Group Three Rugby League match at Tuncurry.
A loss to Old Bar last week saw Forster drop to third on the ladder. They now trail Old Bar by one point in the race for second.
Last week's 24-18 result followed a last gasp win over Macleay, albeit with an understrength side the previous match.
The Hawks play Wingham tomorrow and finish with Wauchope at Wauchope.
Captain-coach Nathan Campbell had stitches in a head wound sustained in the first half of the Old Bar clash but is expected to play. Lock Nat Swain was also assisted from the field late in the second half.
Campbell said after the match that the Hawks 'have a few kinks to iron out'.
In other games Taree City travel to Port to meet the unbeaten Port City Breakers while Wauchope and Macleay clash at Wauchope. Neither will have any bearing on the makeup of the finals.
