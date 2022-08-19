Upper Lansdowne School Public School has purchased a defibrillator which the local community will be able to use in times of emergency.
It takes an ambulance a minimum of 40 minutes to travel to Upper Lansdowne and administrating CPR for that length of time, would be extremely difficult and emotionally overwhelming. Therefore, having a defibrillator to restore and/or maintain life is vital.
Defibrillators are devices that restore a normal heartbeat by sending an electric pulse or shock to the heart. They are used to prevent or correct an arrhythmia, a heartbeat that is uneven or that is too slow or too fast. Defibrillators can also restore the heart's beating if the heart suddenly stops.
Please remember, if someone is unresponsive and not breathing, it is imperative to call an ambulance on triple zero (000), start CPR and use the defibrillator as soon as possible.
The Lansdowne Fishing Club has its second outing for August this weekend. Target species will again be whiting and bream.
Weigh-in will be from 2pm on Sunday at the Lansdowne Bowling and Recreation Club.
The fishing club monthly meeting will follow the weigh-in. All fishing club members are welcome to attend.
The club's quarterly bucket draw will be at the end of August with the prize being a television. Entry in the draw is only by purchasing Saturday night raffle tickets.
The Lansdowne Bowling and Recreation Club has decided to change the name of its Country Music Day to the Lansdowne "Open Music Day."
In changing the name, it is hoped that it will encourage and promote other genres of music.
The next music day will be September 25. Due to the main club's annual general meeting being held the music may be staring a little later than usual. If that is the case, you will be asked to wait in the main bar until the meeting has finished.
For further information contact Jenni on 0431 347 772.
The Urban Chiefs will be performing tomorrow evening, Saturday, August 27, commencing at 7pm at the Upper Lansdowne Community Hall.
The Urban Chiefs are one of the hardest working roots rock bands in Oz. They are psyche-blues, stoner-rockers from Tamworth who have been challenging the norm since 2009.
The pair's huge sound is due to a unique blend of instruments combined with percussive grooves and hard hitting, catchy riffs. There is so much happening on stage that often people are mistaken in thinking that the guys are using samples or pre-recorded material but everything you hear is being produced by the Chiefs as it happens. The Urban Chiefs will do two sets so there will be any support groups.
There will be hot soup, tasty homemade cakes, tea, coffee, and cake available for purchase.
