Manning River Times

Success for Old Bar players at State Masters squash

August 17 2022 - 3:00am
State masters squash first division runner up Steve Malouf from Old Bar Squash Centre (left) with the winner, John Sambrook from Coffs Harbour.

PLAYERS gravitated on Old Bar Squash Centre from as far afield as Young, Forbes, Wollongong, Uralla, Coffs Harbour, Central coast, Tweed Heads, Sydney and Goulburn for the New South Wales Masters Squash Association August tournament.

