PLAYERS gravitated on Old Bar Squash Centre from as far afield as Young, Forbes, Wollongong, Uralla, Coffs Harbour, Central coast, Tweed Heads, Sydney and Goulburn for the New South Wales Masters Squash Association August tournament.
A total of 46 entries were received including nine locals, competed in 10 divisions of a graded event.
Local Tim O'Loughlin won division 10, Barry Ruprecht was third in division 7 and Larissa Collins successfully replaced division 6's Gary Smith who had to withdraw.
Locals Simon Avril and Leigh Halloran contested opposite sides of a six-draw round robin with Avril topping his pool and going on to win the final 3 - 0 while Halloran earned himself third place. Another local, Darryl Moscatt, was shuttled into division 2 when there was an withdrawal . Moscatt recorded two well earned wins.
Yet another local Rhys Edwards, won the second division in a tight match finishing at 15 - 14 in the last game. The top division was taken out by John Sambrook from Coffs Harbour. He defeated local Steve Malouf ,who took second prize.
State secretary Di Elliott expressed her pleasure at the success of the tournament.
"Hopefully Old Bar will do it all again next year," she said.
