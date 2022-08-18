TOP prop Jared Wooster could make a quicker-than-expected return from a foot injury for Old Bar in Saturday's important Group Three Rugby League game against Port Sharks at Old Bar.
Wooster's season appeared over when he limped off in the opening minute of the clash against Wauchope on August 7. However, he has since been cleared of a break and co-captain-coach Mick Henry said he is a chance of taking on the Sharks.
"We'll make the call later in the week and we won't risk him,'' Henry said.
"But it's looking pretty good at the moment.''
Second rower James Hanford is a definite in for the Pirates. He was unavailable for the win over Forster-Tuncurry and Henry said his inclusion is 'massive for us.'
"This will probably be the strongest side we've had for a while,'' Henry added.
The Pirates are one point clear of third placed Forster-Tuncurry and four ahead of the Sharks. Henry said Old Bar can claim second by defeating Port.
The Pirates are scheduled to play competition leaders Port City in a deferred game at Port on Tuesday night before finishing the season-proper with last placed Taree City at Old Bar next Saturday.
Confidence is high after the win over the Hawks at Tuncurry last week, where Henry was particularly happy with the defence.
"Forster's one of the better attacking teams and even though we had a couple of lapses, I thought we defended well,'' he said.
The Sharks have been indifferent all year after being touted as competition favourites in the pre-season. However, Henry said the first round loss to the Sharks at Port was probably Old Bar's low point.
"We just didn't show up that day... we did have Kurt (Lewis) and Shannon (Martin) out, but that was still a disappointing effort. So it would be good to get one back on them, and I'm confident we can do that,'' he said.
Henry said co-coach Jordan Worboys hopes to get some game time before the semi-finals against the Bulls next week. But Henry added the stand-in halfback, Isaac 'Tonga' Worboys, Jordan's younger brother, has been a revelation in the role.
"He's probably not a natural 7, but he's done a great job for us,'' Henry said.
