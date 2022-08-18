Manning River Times

Top prop set for quicker-than-expected return from injury

MM
By Mick McDonald
August 18 2022 - 11:30pm
Isaac Worboys has proved a handy replacement for his injured elder brother, Jordan, as Old Bar's halfback.

TOP prop Jared Wooster could make a quicker-than-expected return from a foot injury for Old Bar in Saturday's important Group Three Rugby League game against Port Sharks at Old Bar.

