TIGERS are determined to put last year's frustrating conclusion to the Mid North Coast Hockey League women's competition to rest in tomorrow's grand final against Camden Haven at Taree.
This will be the first grand final played in the competition that was inaugurated in 2021. Six sides from the Manning and Port Macquarie-Hastings associations were involved.
Advertisement
Tigers were due to meet Port Thunder in the 2021 grand final, timed to hit off at 4pm on Saturday, August 14.
"But the State lockdown started at 5pm so it was decided not to play the game,'' Tigers coach Janine Watts recalled.
"That was disappointing.''
Tigers finished minor premiers this season but it was a close run thing, coming down to the last game, where they had to draw or defeat Sharks. A loss would have resulted in Camden Haven finishing with the minor title and the grand final would have been at Port Macquarie, as per league rules.
However, Tigers prevailed and earned a saloon passage through to tomorrow's match, while Camden Haven edged out Sharks 2-1 in the final last Saturday after Sharks led 1-0 at the break.
The teams have met three times this year. Camden Haven won two, however both were at Port Macquarie, Watts pointed out.
"We won the only game played in Taree.''
Tigers will be at full strength and will welcome back midfielder Lara Watts from duty with the NSW Country team in Western Australia. NSW only lost one game in the Australian Country Championship - the final when beaten 1-0 by Queensland. Watts and fellow Manning player Priya Bourke were later selected in the Australian under 21 side to tour Indonesia next January.
Coach Watts said Camden Haven is strong across the field with a formidable midfield and quick strikers.
"But I think we're stronger in the midfield and our strikers are even quicker,'' she said.
She said captain Jordan Hardy has been exceptional for Tigers this year as has Paige Connolly.
Striker Abby Watts is primed for a big match while Lara Watts will control the midfield.
"And Nic Clark is an out-and-out champion,'' coach Watts said.
Clark will be playing with her two of her daughters, Taylah and Aleah, the goal keeper.
Two younger players, Lilly Atkins and Olivia Mathers are showing great potential and Watts assured they won't be overawed by the big match occasion.
"I think this side is stronger that the Town teams I coached,'' Watts said.
Advertisement
"There's a bit more depth.''
The game will start at 2.30.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Senior journalist dealing mainly with sports reports. Journalist for 40 years
Senior journalist dealing mainly with sports reports. Journalist for 40 years
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.