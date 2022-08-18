Manning River Times

Shakari Williams makes a meteoric rise to State under 13 hockey team

By Mick McDonald
August 18 2022 - 10:30pm
NSW under 13 hockey goal keeper Shakari Williams is this week's Manning River Times-Iguana sport award winner.

JUST 10 weeks after playing her first game of hockey, Taree's Shakari Williams has been named in the NSW under 13 girls' side to play in the Australian championships in Hobart.

