JUST 10 weeks after playing her first game of hockey, Taree's Shakari Williams has been named in the NSW under 13 girls' side to play in the Australian championships in Hobart.
The rookie goal keeper has also earned a spot in the NSW under 15 squad and will attend trials once her commitments in Hobart are finished.
Shakari is the Manning River Times-Iguana Sportstar of the Week, earning a $50 open order at Iguana.
Netball has been Shakari's sport of choice until this year.
"I wanted to try something different this season,'' she explained.
Hockey is a family sport. Shakari's sister, Lil, 16, has been a regular in NSW sides for a couple of years.
However, Shakari wasn't keen on playing in the field, opting instead for the goal keeping role.
"I thought there might be more action there,'' she said.
Shakari was only a handful of games into her new sport when she gained a place in the Manning under 13 team for the State championships in Bathurst, where Manning finished seventh in division two.
Shakari admits she was surprised when named in a NSW train-on squad, where she had to attend two weekend camps, before gaining a place in the team bound for Tasmania.
The nationals will run from September 26 to October 5.
Shakari said she's growing in confidence with just about every game, whether it be at club or representative level.
If she earns a spot in the State 15s she'll be heading back to Tasmania next April, with the team to be selected in February.
She also plays touch football in the Taree competition and has represented the association in the State Junior Cup along with playing for the Northern Eagles region.
Ultimately, she'd like to have a crack at rugby league, but she said that could be a couple of years away yet.
Shakari is a passionate South Sydney supporter, with Taree's Latrell Mitchell her favourite player.
For the moment she's happy to play hockey and said it's now her number one sport.
She's looking forward to playing semi-finals with Chatham in the Manning juniors as she further hones her skills in goal, before heading to the nationals.
