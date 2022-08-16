Manning River Times
Home/News

Myall Lakes MP Stephen Bromhead announces retirement

Toni Bell
By Toni Bell
Updated August 17 2022 - 1:49am, first published August 16 2022 - 10:36pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Myall Lakes MP Stephen Bromhead, pictured with his wife Sue, will retire at the next election.

Member for the State seat of Myall Lakes, Stephen Bromhead has announced his retirement.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Toni Bell

Toni Bell

Editor

Manning Great Lakes editor covering mastheads Manning River Times, Great Lakes Advocate, Gloucester Advocate, Wingham Chronicle and the Manning Great Lakes Extra. A journalist for 40 plus years.

Local News

Get the latest Taree news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.