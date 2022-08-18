Proud grandparents
John and I are very proud grandparents of our granddaughter Keala, a student of Livingston Christian College, Ormeau, who last week participated at the Ekka Royal Show Brisbane in the RNA Young Fleece Judges Competition.
To our delight Keala was placed first in the Junior Fleece Judging and received a blue ribbon. Keala received her ribbon from competition judge Craig Turner.
Keala's current ambition is to become a vet and we hope that she can realize this dream.
Mid Coast Assist visit
Tinonee Historical Society members Sue, Ray and Pam extended a warm welcome to 10 visitors from Mid Coast Assist, who had come for a visit to the Tinonee Museum last Friday morning.
Thankfully the rain was only light on their arrival and they were able to have a good look about inside the museum premises and by the time it was time to have a look at the Tinonee jail cell and the restored former Tinonee police stables in the grounds, the sun was about.
The group loved the many items on show and had a few photos taken as they looked about and asked many questions.
Get well wishes
Glad to hear that friend Helen Bennett is back home after a short time in the local hospital.
Best wishes to our special lady from all members of Tinonee Museum and Tinonee Hall committees.
Art and Soul invite
John and I accepted an invitation from Tony Johnson to sit in on a session of the music from Art and Soul last Wednesday afternoon and were most impressed with the great entertainment from the six members who were present at St Matthew's Fellowship Hall.
Art and Soul Music is a branch of Art and Soul, an art therapy group for returned service men and emergency services personnel which has been operating for some years in the shop front on Isabella Street.
The premises is owned by Wingham Anglican Parish and the group is very grateful for the support given via the premises.
It is hoped soon to be able to have a combined day when both groups come together and display their creative talents either by their art works or by way of music.
Passing of Mrs Joyce Greenaway
I was saddened to hear of the passing of well known Wingham identity and long serving member of Wingham CWA Branch, Mrs Joyce Greenaway at the grand age of 92 years on Tuesday, August 9 at Estia Health, Taree.
Joyce was predeceased by loving husband Winston and is survived by children Annette and Errol, Neale and Robyn and was a cherished grandma to their families.
Joyce's funeral was held at Manning Great Lakes Memorial Crematorium Chapel on Thursday, August 18.
Joyce will be deeply missed by her fellow Wingham CWA members and those who knew her within the Mid North CWA Group, especially for her handicrafts.
Rest in peace dear friend.
35th birthday celebrations
Wingham RSL Sub-branch Day Club members and invited guests, totalling 45 persons, celebrated the group's 35th birthday with a luncheon and entertainment at the Wingham Services Club on Monday August 15.
Many thanks to Dennis Titley for his music and vocals which were some well known favourites, giving guests the chance to sing along with him and even several of the guests got up on the dance floor and tripped the 'light fantastic' before it was time to enjoy the lunch.
Current Wingham RSL Sub-branch president Ron Irwin spoke about the formation of the group all those years ago and how he was involved with the cooking.
Grace was said by member Mary Pilotto. The honour of cutting the birthday cake was shared by long time member Mrs Patricia McNeill and Ron Irwin.
Happy birthday wishes were extended to Mrs Lesley Irwin who was celebrating her birthday on the day, and was presented with a beautiful potted orchid by Day Club committee member Michelle Fuller with the club's best wishes.
A number of the guests went home with a prize from the large range of items which formed the lucky raffle.
Many thanks to the organisers for a wonderful event with a number of photos taken to remember the day.
