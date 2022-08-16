Manning River Times
Home/News

No Football Mid North Coast players in team for trial against Newcastle Jets

MM
By Mick McDonald
August 16 2022 - 3:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Fuming at snub: Taree Wildcats coach Shannon Hall.

TAREE Wildcats captain-coach Shannon Hall believes the decision to snub Football Mid North Coast Zone for a trial game against A-League club Newcastle Jets on Thursday, August 25 will be the 'final nail in the coffin for the Coastal Premier League.'

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
MM

Mick McDonald

Senior journalist

Senior journalist dealing mainly with sports reports. Journalist for 40 years

Local News

Get the latest Taree news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.