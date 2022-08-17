Manning River Times
Old Bar community news

By Ian Dimmock
August 17 2022 - 6:00am
Old Bar Lions Club's recycled spectacles packed and ready to post.

Old Bar Lions Club members and friends meet on a regular basis to sort, clean, grade, label with prescription, pack and post used spectacles to those in need.

