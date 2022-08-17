Old Bar Lions Club members and friends meet on a regular basis to sort, clean, grade, label with prescription, pack and post used spectacles to those in need.
Lions clubs around the world provide this service for free to people without access to prescription spectacles.
Advertisement
It is just one of the many projects that Lions clubs undertake to serve their communities. If you would like to know more or if you would like to assist in the project please contact Old Bar Lions Club or your local Lions Club.
Last Saturday, the club raised funds for Red Nose Day 2022 in conjunction with their regular Saturday morning egg sales.
The closure of the Old Bar Beach Community Technology Centre (CTC) means that all assets have to be cleared.
The Old Bar Men's Shed has already been the recipient of a number of furniture items and other bits and pieces.
Last Monday, CTC president, Ian Dimmock handed a cheque to the Old Bar Soldiers' Memorial Hall committee secretary/treasurer, Peter Vidler, being the majority of the finances still on hand.
The decision to make the hall the beneficiary of these funds was unanimous at the CTC annual general meeting in July, as suggested by a unanimous decision of the CTC committee. The committee was of the view that any funds raised in Old Bar should be disbursed for the benefit of Old Bar organisations.
Like the CTC, the hall provides a service to a variety of groups of all ages for diverse activities. The hall is in need of some major and expensive repairs and this donation will be put towards replacing the roof.
Mr Vidler reported that the soldiers' memorial hall is heavily booked, day and night, and you would be hard pressed to find an available slot on any day.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can continue to access our trusted content:
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.