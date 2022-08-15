Manning River Times

Wallamba Bulls win Lower North Coast rugby premiership with win over Manning Ratz

By Phil Wilkins
August 15 2022 - 11:00pm
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Wallamba players start the celebrations after the 31-14 win over Manning Ratz in the Lower North Coast grand final played at Nabiac. Photo Wallamba Bulls

It was a grand final for the ages: a first-half display of assault and battery by the Manning River Ratz, absorbed and almost welcomed by Wallamba before the Bulls ran out decisive winners of the Lower Mid North Coast Rugby Union premiership at Nabiac's Sports Ground.

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Taree news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.