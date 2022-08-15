Manning River Times

Group 3 Junior Rugby League semi-finals to be played at Wauchope

Updated August 15 2022 - 10:35pm, first published 10:30pm
Group 3 Junior Rugby League president Warren Blissett

GROUP Three Junior Rugby League's major and minor semi-finals scheduled for Saturday and Sunday will now be played at Wauchope.

