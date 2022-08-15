GROUP Three Junior Rugby League's major and minor semi-finals scheduled for Saturday and Sunday will now be played at Wauchope.
This follows a decision by the Port Macquarie-Hastings Council to close the Port Macquarie Regional Stadium due to an unsafe playing surface, Group Three JRL president Warren Blissett said.
International games (under 13s to 16s) will now be at Wauchope on Sunday, with Lake Cathie JRL the host.
Under 10s to 12s will be played there on Saturday.
