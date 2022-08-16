Manning River Times
Tours of Tuncurry Waste Management Centre materials recovery facility return

August 16 2022 - 6:00am
Tours offer birds-eye view of Mid Coast recycling operations

Following its COVID-19 hiatus, tours of the Tuncurry Waste Management Centre materials recovery facility have returned.

