In May this year, school students from across the Mid Coast came together to share their experience on the impact of the bushfires and flooding disasters over the past few years and what recovery had been like for them and their families.
At Club Taree on Tuesday, August 16, a follow up workshop is being held, with Mission Australia, together with the Mid Coast 4 Kids initiative and Midcoast Council, following up on the successful Hearing the Voices of Children in Disaster Response and Recovery Workshop held in May.
The workshop is a collaboration involving emergency service agencies and recovery organisations and will explore how to bring the children's resilience ideas to life by turning them into action projects.
"(The initial) design-thinking workshop gave our first responder organisations the opportunity to hear from children first-hand their experiences during recent natural disasters," Bree Katsamangos, program manager for Mission Australia Taree said.
"Many common themes emerged, particularly around fear and lack of control during emergencies.
"The workshop gave children and young people the opportunity to brainstorm and collaborate with first responder organisations, coming up with ideas to better support kids during times of disaster.
"Now we want to explore how we turn some of the brilliant ideas captured during the May workshop into action projects that will make a practical difference for our kids and their families when the next disaster strikes.
"At this workshop we will be welcoming back students from Tinonee Public School who will give a recap of their experiences and ideas generated back in May.
"Then it will be over to our first responders and recovery agencies to look at how we can collaborate to action some practical programs across our Mid Coast region."
For further information about this project contact KatsamangosB@missionaustralia.com.au or head to the website at www.midcoast4kids.com.au/contact.
