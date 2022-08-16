Local podcaster and advocate guest speaker at Manning Net

Cynthia Burke, a local podcaster and brain aneurism awareness advocate is presenting her personal story as guest speaker at the Manning Net dinner meeting at Club Taree on Thursday, August 25.
In her early 50s Cynthia Burke had a ruptured brain aneurysm in March 2016 resulting in brain injury. This ended her 30 year career as a successful hospitality business owner. Through sheer determination, support and a lot of patience Cynthia learnt to live with the results of her injury minimising the impact this has on her day-to-day life.
Drawing on the skills she obtained working in hospitality - a genuine interest in hearing and listening about the lives of her customers over a long coffee - nowadays Cynthia hosts three podcast series: Brain Injury Conversations, Brain Aneurysm Conversations and Tales of the Valley.
Cynthia is intent on raising awareness of brain aneurysms and having them included on the public health awareness agenda, as well as the development of a clinical pathway for brain aneurysms in hospitals.
A truly inspiring local lady determined to increase the awareness of prevention and living with brain aneurysms nationally.
Please be aware that Cynthia's condition makes it uncomfortable for her to be in crowds, and therefore we ask attendees to keep applause and chatter to a minimum.
The meeting starts at 6.30pm.
The cost for the evening is $30, which includes a two-course meal with complimentary tea and coffee after the meal.
RSVPs essential by August 22 by email mazathome@ozemail.com or phone Alison McIntosh 6553 4780, Susan Ryan 6553 5150, Ruth Brown 6553 9877 or Marilyn Thomas 6551 3416.
