Local podcaster and advocate guest speaker at Manning Net

August 16 2022 - 2:00am
Good work recognised: Cynthia Bourke was presented the Community Achiever Award at the Taree Australia Day Awards in January 2020. Photo: Scott Calvin

Cynthia Burke, a local podcaster and brain aneurism awareness advocate is presenting her personal story as guest speaker at the Manning Net dinner meeting at Club Taree on Thursday, August 25.

Local News

