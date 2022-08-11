After a two year hiatus, Killabakh's Day in the Country is back.
Held annually on the first Saturday in September (this year on September 3), the event has grown over the years in size, attendance and regional recognition to become one of the preeminent annual events in the Manning.
A Day in the Country offers a great line up of attractions and stalls including a terrific range of quality arts and crafts, imaginative creations, precious relics and old wares, plants, fantastic food, entertainment and family fun.
The day is sure to appeal to all ages. Of the 80 plus artisans and stalls who have been invited, there will be some exciting new attractions and many old favourites.
A superb selection of quality art works will once again be on display in the old schoolhouse gallery, a variety of delicious hot and cold food on offer and plenty of seating.
This year's entertainment line-up is the ever-popular Sweet 'n Swampy and Rusty and the Hinges.
Children will have a ball in the Kids Fun Zone with a range of side show alley activities including the dunny toss, prize wheel, flower garland making, plaster painting and farm animals.
Chainsaw carver and artist Terry Everingham will be displaying his skills with regular demonstrations, along with local blacksmith, Will Mander.
Old favourites, the Taree and District Vintage and Classic Motorcycle Club will also be attending with over a dozen beauties on display.
"After two years of cancellations, the Killabakh community is gearing up for the return of its annual fair day this September," organising committee member, George Hoad.
"The old hall is getting a spruce up, the lawn mowers are out, the blower vacs are purring and the ladies have been busy baking more than 300 delicious pies and sausage rolls - all in anticipation of another great day the country."
A Day in the Country will be held on Saturday, September 3 from 10am to 3pm, at the Killabakh Hall, just 16 kilometres north of Wingham along Comboyne Road.
Entry is by gold coin donation which provides the visitor with the day's program of events and the opportunity to win a raffle prize.
This event is proudly sponsored by MidCoast Council. All money raised on the day will be used to maintain, enhance and administer facilities for the use of Killabakh residents and members of the wider community.
Remember, A Day in the Country is better than a week in the city.
