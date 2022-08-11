Manning River Times
Home/News
What's on

Killabakh's Day in the Country is back

August 11 2022 - 9:00am
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
A Day in the Country 2019: George Hoad and his scarecrow. Photo: Scott Calvin

After a two year hiatus, Killabakh's Day in the Country is back.

Advertisement

Ad

Advertisement

Ad
FacebookTwitterWhatsappEmail
Local News

Get the latest Taree news in your inbox

Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.

We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.