Wingham cafe proprietor and businesswoman, Donna Carrier has been awarded the North Coast Local Hero award for her contribution to community and tourism in the Barrington Coast at the recent North Coast Tourism Symposium.
The award calls out and salutes industry leaders who go above and beyond, especially in times of crisis. For Donna, the recognition came as a complete shock.
"I was actually really surprised. I was at the symposium just to learn things, and on awards night I was wondering who from here is going to win for the Barrington Coast," Donna said.
"So I was quite shocked when I got it, which was lovely. It was really nice."
Unlike many industry gongs, the award cannot be applied for, requiring a nomination from an outside source. The fact that Donna won, however, shouldn't come as a surprise to anyone aware of her work.
As a successful entrepreneur she is the founder and operator of the multi award winning 'Bent on Food' café in Wingham, and also the proprietor of 'Bent on Life', a homewares store that promotes sustainable goods and helps customers to upcycle furniture that would have made it to landfill.
So I feel like giving back is a really important part of small business and I'm sure I'm not the only small business owner that does that- Donna Carrier
However, it is an approach to business that values locally sourced ingredients and giving back to the community that has seen her attain such commendations.
"I like to be able to give back to my community as much as I can, whether that's with sponsorships or helping people out," Donna said.
"Occasionally that turns out to be mentoring, because I've been in the tourism and hospitality industry for so long. So I feel like giving back is a really important part of small business and I'm sure I'm not the only small business owner who does that."
Like other businesses, Donna hasn't been immune to the economic effects brought about via the combined forces of fire, flood and COVID.
One of the outcomes of these joint circumstances has been a lack of available staff.
"The biggest challenge for us is staffing, trying to get enough people on the ground to look after customers, trying to engage people to come back in and enjoy the hospitality industry
"A lot of people have left the tourism and hospitality industries over the last few years," Donna said. "We lost all of the backpackers and then a lot of people who worked in hospitality have gone to disabilities and aged care."
However, in true entrepreneurial spirit, Donna remains optimistic about the future.
"There's always going to be some difficult times, and if you can do well in the difficult times you're going to come through and do well in the good times."
