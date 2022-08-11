Manning River Times
Bent on Food owner, Donna Carrier, wins Local Hero award at North Coast Tourism symposium

By Rick Kernick
August 11 2022 - 5:00am
Donna Carrier receives 'Local Hero' award at North Coast Tourism Symposium. Image: supplied

Wingham cafe proprietor and businesswoman, Donna Carrier has been awarded the North Coast Local Hero award for her contribution to community and tourism in the Barrington Coast at the recent North Coast Tourism Symposium.

