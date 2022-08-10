The Hallidays Point community has rejected a claim by MidCoast Council that a planned development at north Diamond Beach was 'unlikely' to result in impacts to threatened species, populations or ecological communities.
Diamond Beach resident and Hallidays Point Action Group spokesperson, Kym Kilpatrick said the development, adjacent to Knappinghat Nature Reserve, would be subjected to dog and cat roaming concerns along with edge related issues including weed infestations, light and noise disturbances.
"Animals such as gliders, microbats, brush-tailed phascogales, and a variety of birds would be impacted," Ms Kilpatrick said.
"North Diamond Beach is also a successful nesting site for loggerhead and green turtles, both of which are impacted by light contamination." she said.
Site owner and developer, Joe Coco, is seeking council permission to rezone 25 hectares from tourist/visitors (SP3) to medium density residential development (R3) on undeveloped sites in the southern half of the precinct.
The proposal was debated by councillors at the June monthly ordinary meeting after four members of the action group put forward their concerns at the public forum.
A conservative estimation is an additional 800 homes, upwards of 1000 people, doubling the current population of Diamond Beach.- Hallidays Point Action Group spokesperson, Kym Kilpatrick
Following debate, councillors voted 5-4 in favour of deferring the matter for two months with a request for council staff to hear the community's concerns.
In the meantime, council has received more than 115 submissions opposing the project.
"While council has a responsibility to deal with applications for planning proposals within a certain amount of time and in a certain way, it was agreed by councillors that the community needed an opportunity to be heard on the matter, noting that there has been previous consultation on the matter with a degree of community support for this type of rezoning," mayor, Claire Pontin wrote in the August edition of Hallidays Point News of our World.
"We will be speaking to the community before then end of August and should we proceed with a planning proposal there will be more opportunity for the community to provide feedback during the formal exhibition period that will occur as part of that process," Cr Pontin said.
The council staff recommendations also state: "There are no public infrastructure implications with the Planning Proposal."
"This area is at the very end of Diamond Beach Road, the only real road in and out," Ms Kilpatrick said.
"A conservative estimation is an additional 800 homes, upwards of 1000 people, doubling the current population of Diamond Beach.
"In times of bushfire the resorts down there have all had to be evacuated.
"Close proximity to Khappinghat Nature Reserve means that bushfire is and always will be an extreme risk factor.
"The RFS planning guide for councils states that the capacity of existing infrastructure to evacuate current and proposed residents must be considered in any new development.
"There appears no consideration from council of the potential impact of serious road congestion along Diamond Beach Road as people attempt to flee.
"Old Soldiers Road has been touted as a second road in and out but is through the national park and a seriously perilous road in times of bushfire (think the Holden Rd footage of a fire-truck going through a fire-storm - Holden Rd runs off of Old Soldiers).
