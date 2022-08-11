Manning River Times
Raffling local art for sleepbus for Taree's rough sleepers

Updated August 11 2022 - 6:21am, first published 4:00am
Raffle prizes: Terry Stanton with the paintings created and donated by Tinonee artists Helen and Ron Hindmarsh. Photo: Scott Calvin

The date is drawing near to find out who wins the raffle prize for the Bed Inn Bus fundraiser for a sleepbus for rough sleepers in Taree.

