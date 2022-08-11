Raffling local art for sleepbus for Taree's rough sleepers

The date is drawing near to find out who wins the raffle prize for the Bed Inn Bus fundraiser for a sleepbus for rough sleepers in Taree.
The raffle will be drawn on Saturday August 20 at 12pm at at the Rotary Bookshed at Taree Showground.
Advertisement
Prizes for the raffle are two oil paints created and donated by Tinonee artists Ron and Helen Hindmarsh, and a $260 basket of Body Shop products, donated by Colleen Stonehouse.
Tickets for the raffle are still available. You can buy them on Thursday, August 18 at Taree Central Shopping Centre where volunteers will be taking donations and selling tickets.
There is still a long way to go to get the $100,000 necessary to have a sleepbus delivered to Taree. Donations are climbing towards at total of $29,000, not yet a third of the way to the total.
"Five local Lions Clubs donated $1000 each, thanks to the efforts of our member, Len Keogh," Manning Homeless Action Group (MHAG) founder Terry Stanton said.
"Bob Nelson, also a member of MHAG, is president of Rotary Club of Taree North, and has done a great deal for the campaign, obtaining $5000 in Rotary grants."
Terry Stanton will be giving a talk about the sleepbus to members of Forster U3A at the Cape Hawke Surf Club, Forster, on Tuesday, August 16 at 10am, and to the Taree Lions Club at 6pm on Tuesday, September 30.
Our journalists work hard to provide local, up-to-date news to the community. This is how you can access our trusted content:
Did you know? Manning River Times online subscribers not only have 24/7 access to local and national news, sport, what's on and entertainment - they also have access to our print editions in digital format, with all the advertisements and classifieds at their fingertips.
Sign up for our newsletter to stay up to date.
We care about the protection of your data. Read our Privacy Policy.