Got paddock trees? You can help koalas

Landholders are invited to take part in a project to improve the health of paddock trees to help provide habitat and food for koalas.
Midcoast 2 Tops Landcare has announced the creation of the Koala Paddock Tree Regeneration Project for rural landholders in the Mid Coast region.
"Paddock trees are an integral part of both agricultural and natural landscapes. They provide shade and shelter to livestock, prevent erosion, and store carbon, as well as being a valuable source of food and habitat for wildlife," said project officer Lauren Booth.
Koalas are known to use paddock trees, particularly during breeding season. They provide not only resting places, and sometimes food, but are a valuable refuge from predators and cattle while crossing paddocks.
Improving connectivity of trees for wildlife across the landscape is vitally important, especially for koalas, as they are extremely vulnerable whilst on the ground.
Sadly, many isolated paddock trees are dying, due to age, drought, disease and pests, as well as compaction and competition from agriculture.
"This project will give many landholders the opportunity to fence off a selected paddock tree, controlling access by livestock, whilst allowing access for wildlife," Lauren said.
Fence design and layout will be co-designed with landholders to ensure stock still benefit from the shade the tree currently provides. The fencing kit will be provided by the project.
The project will utilise the benefits of natural regeneration. Some scientific monitoring over a three-year period will record the natural regrowth that occurs under and around the tree.
"We will be looking for improvements in biodiversity for both plants and animals. Landowners are encouraged to participate in the ongoing monitoring," Lauren said.
The aim of the project will be to collect data on regrowth, create small patches of bushland to act as a safe refuge for koalas and other animals, improve existing wildlife corridors, and ultimately grow trees which will replace the once isolated paddock trees when they die.
Once the patch of bush is mature and the fence removed, it will improve shade and shelter for livestock, and store carbon.
The project will focus on landholdings in the Mid Coast region, in Areas of Regional Koala Significance (ARKS), with paddock trees that meet certain criteria.
There are many ARKS (Area of Regional Koala Significance) in the Mid Coast area where koalas are active: Kiwarrak, Barrington, Wang Wauk, Wallingat, Khappinghat, Crowdy Bay and Comboyne.
If you are in one of these areas and would like more information please contact Lauren Booth on 0402 131 674 or email lauren@midcoast2topslandcare.org.
This project has been supported by Hunter Local Land Services through funding from the Australian government's Bushfire Recovery Program for Wildlife and their Habitat.
