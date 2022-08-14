Manning River Times
23 endangered species Eastern quoll joeys born at Aussie Ark in Barrington Tops

August 14 2022 - 2:00am
Eastern quoll joeys in mothers' pouches at Aussie Ark

Aussie Ark is celebrating the birth of 23 new Eastern quoll joeys at its breeding facility in the Barrington Tops.

